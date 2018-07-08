हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian killed in US

Kansas police declare $10,000 reward for info on man who killed Sharat Kopuu, student from Telangana

Sharath's father Ram Mohan, who is employed in BSNL, has appealed to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana's NRI Minister KT Rama Rao to help in bringing the body home.

Kansas police declare $10,000 reward for info on man who killed Sharat Kopuu, student from Telangana
Pic Courtesy: https://www.facebook.com/sharathk91

The Kansas City Police in US has announced a reward of $10,000 for anyone who provides any information regarding the man suspected of killing 25-year-old Sharath Kopuu, who hailed from Telangana. He was a student of University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Kansas City Police announced the reward for any information on the suspect, who has also been accused of robbery. The police department shared a CCTV footage showing the suspect.

In the YouTube video, the suspect could be seen wearing a striped t-shirt and carrying what appears to be a white towel. He can be seen moving from one room to another, apparently on lookout for something.

According to the police, the incident on Saturday, following which the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department despatched its personnel for investigation. The crime was committed at 5412 Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

After arriving at the spot of the crime, police officials spotted Sharath with bullet injury and rushed him to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries. The police department further said that Sharath was “employed by the business where the homicide occurred”. Sharath’s family in India was informed about his demise.

“Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 app or at www.kccrimestoppers.com. A reward of $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this and all homicide cases in Kansas City, Mo,” said the police department.

Sharath hailed from Warangal town. After engineering, he was employed at a software firm in Hyderabad. He moved to the US to pursue MS in 2018.

Sharath's father Ram Mohan, who is employed in BSNL, has appealed to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana's NRI Minister KT Rama Rao to help in bringing the body home.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Indian killed in USTelangana student killed in USTelangana studentSharath KopuuKansasKansas police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close