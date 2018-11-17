हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018

Kapil Sibal hits back at PM Modi, says BJP's 'Nana Nani Dada Dadi collaborated with British'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the latter's comment on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Kapil Sibal hits back at PM Modi, says BJP&#039;s &#039;Nana Nani Dada Dadi collaborated with British&#039;

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the latter's comment on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union minister wrote, “Modiji asks Rahulji : " Did your Nana Nani Dada Dadi lay ... water pipelines.... Ask how you got drinking water at platform when you were young. Nehruji laid the foundation of a modern industrial India But your party's Nana Nani's Dada Dadi's collaborated with the British !”

Later, at the press conference, he said, "I want to ask the Prime Minister who built the Hirakud dam, Sardar Sarovar dam, Tehri dam, Bhakra dam? The dada- dadi of Prime Minister Modi or his party? Does he know anything about the history of India?. They (BJP`s ancestors) were the ones who were collaborating with the British. In the 1942 Quit-India movement, they sided with the British. That was the conduct of their dada-dadis and nana-nanis. Unfortunately, he does not even know about his own dada-dadis, I wish he did," Sibal said.

The Congress leader was responding to a recent comment by PM Modi at an election rally in Chhattisgarh`s Ambikapur.

"What did the Congress governments do for the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh when they were in power in these states. Four generations of Congress ruled but they have nothing to tell the people. Every day we are giving a report card of what we have done in the last four years," the Prime Minister had said.

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh is due on November 20, while the first phase concluded on November 12. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Tags:
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsKapil SibalPM Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close