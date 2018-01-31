Karanj launched in Mumbai: 10 things you must know about the Scorpene-class submarine

Karanj, the third Scorpene class submarine constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for the Indian Navy, was launched on Wednesday. Along with traditional ceremonies, Sanskrit shlokas were recited from the Atharva Veda at the launch.

This historic event is a step ahead in the ongoing ‘Make In India’ programme which is being actively implemented by the Department of Defence Production (MoD).

The submarine was towed to Mumbai Port Trust, for separation from the pontoon. Karanj will now undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbour and at sea before it is commissioned into the Navy.

Here are 10 things you must know about the Scorpene-class submarine: