Karanj launched in Mumbai: 10 things you must know about the Scorpene-class submarine

Karanj, the third Scorpene class submarine constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for the Indian Navy, was launched on Wednesday. Along with traditional ceremonies, Sanskrit shlokas were recited from the Atharva Veda at the launch.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 15:00 PM IST
This historic event is a step ahead in the ongoing ‘Make In India’ programme which is being actively implemented by the Department of Defence Production (MoD).

The submarine was towed to Mumbai Port Trust, for separation from the pontoon. Karanj will now undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbour and at sea before it is commissioned into the Navy.

Here are 10 things you must know about the Scorpene-class submarine:

  1. The launch of Karanj marks a significant departure from the manning and training philosophy that was adopted for the first two submarines. 
  2. Admiral Sunil Lanba said from third submarine onwards the Navy would be fully self reliant in training and certification processes.
  3. The state-of-the-art technology used for the construction of the Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape.
  4. It also has the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. 
  5. Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions i.e Anti-Surface warfare, Anti-Submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.
  6. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force
  7. The indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) will not be incorporated in vessels five and six as orignally planned but retrofitted on all six boats at a later stage. AIP is a fuel cell that replaces diesel in the conventional submarines.
  8. The old Karanj had served the nation for 34 years from 1969 to 2003 including participation in 1971 war.
  9. The first Scorpene class submarine INS Kalvari, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 14 December 2017 
  10. Khanderi, the second Scorpene class submarine was launched in January 2017, and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials.
