Kargil Vijay Diwas 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers bravery of armed forces

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for their prowess and sacrifices for the country on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

July 26 is celebrated as the anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

"Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India's military prowess & the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe," he added.

The Kargil conflict in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region took place after Pakistani troops occupied Indian posts on the heights.

It took about three months for the the Indian forces to recapture the posts.