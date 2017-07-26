close
Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated across India; Arun Jaitley, Defence Chiefs pay tribute to martyred soldiers

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 09:52
Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated across India; Arun Jaitley, Defence Chiefs pay tribute to martyred soldiers

New Delhi: Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated all over India on Wednesday to commemorate the emphatic victory in the Kargil War against Pakistan and honour the war heroes.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba paid tributes to soldiers who lost lives in Kargil War, at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in the national capital.

Wreath laying ceremony was also held to pay tribute to soldiers who lost lives in Kargil War at Jammu and Kashmir's Dras War Memorial.

July 26, 1999, it was on this day, the Indian Army successfully took control of posts in extremely difficult and treacherous high altitude and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, after fighting for 60 days.

Functions to pay homage to the gallant martyrs would be held in all stations across the seven states under the area of responsibility of the Central Command.  

