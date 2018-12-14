हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka: 5 dead, dozens hospitalised after consuming 'prasad'

At least five people were killed and 72 others hospitalised on Friday after they consumed 'prasad' in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

Karnataka: 5 dead, dozens hospitalised after consuming &#039;prasad&#039;

According to Chamarajanagar SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena at least 12 of the 72 people are in a critical condition.

Speaking on the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the incident took place at Kamgere village. 

"There is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. Principal Secretary and Commissioner has instructed DHOs Mandya and Mysore to provide help to Chamrajnagar health administration. Concerned program officer is monitoring calls at 108 call centre and coordinating services of ambulances. Commissioner has instructed ADC Mysore to provide services of private ALP ambulances. Two senior officers are on way from state HQ to coordinate and supervise activities," said the CM.

