BJP MP mistranslates Amit Shah, says 'Modi won't do anything for poor, Dalits'; party left red-faced again

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of BJP chief Amit Shah's faux pas over BS Yeddyurappa during the Karnataka campaign, yet another embarrassing gaffe was highlighted on the social media. This time, the blunder was made BJP MP Prahlad Joshi who incorrectly translated Shah's speech in Hindi to Kannada and said, "Narendra Modi sarkara badavaru mattu Dalitarige enu madala (Narendra Modi will not do anything for the poor and Dalits)."

This comes three days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief was caught on camera saying that 'Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt government ever'.

Joshi, who was sitting next to Shah at the time, looked scandalised and quickly pointed out the blunder. The entire party, including state chief Yeddyurappa, were also present at the event.

The latest gaffe has once again left the party red-faced. Videos of both the gaffes were shared on social media by Congress supporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter, “BJP MP Prahlad Joshi says "Narendra Modi will not do anything for the poor and Dalits". I am surprised that all BJP leaders have started speaking the truth.”

Earlier, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say, “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...True.”

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polls will be held in a single phase with voting on May 12 and counting on May 15.

