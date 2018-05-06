Karnataka board KSEEB SSLC (Class 10) results 2018 likely to be declared on Monday (May 7, 2018) on kseeb.kar.nic.in & karresults.nic.in

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Board (KSEEB) SSLC examination results 2018 is likely to be declared on Monday. The KSEEB SSLC examination results will be declared on the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

It is expected that the results will be out at 11 am on May 7, 2018. SSLC exam 2018 had concluded on 6 April 2018.

How to check Karnataka Secondary Education Board exam results 2018:

- Go to the official websites - kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

- Enter roll number and other details.

- Click 'submit' button and download KSEEB result 2018.

- Take a printout for future reference.

About the board:

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. "Every year in April about 8.50 lakh and in June 1.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC examinations," as per the official website.

It further says, "The board has ventured to conduct the supplementary examination for the failed candidates of the examination of March in June month of every year itself. This will enable the students who would be successful in the June examination to join higher education courses in the same academic year from July itself. This process was introduced the first time in the country."