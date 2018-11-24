Karnataka bus accident: CM Kumaraswamy announces compensation for kin of victims

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a bus accident near Mandya.

At least 25 people died after the bus they were in, fell into Vishweshwaraiah Canal (VC) near Mandya. The incident took place around noon near Kanakanamaradi of Pandavapura taluk.

Cancelling all his official engagements, Kumaraswamy visited the site of the accident and expressed shock over the incident. Rescue teams have reached the spot and rescue operation were on in full swing, officials said.

The private bus was carrying passengers, mostly schoolchildren, and was on its way to Mandya from Pandavapura, said the police. The bus completely submerged after falling into the canal, they said, adding bodies of 23 victims were fished out.

Most of the victims are school children, they said, adding that they were returning home after half-a-day at school.

The district authorities roped in a crane to bring out the bus from the canal.

Police had a difficult time controlling the crowd as people living nearby thronged the accident site. Locals said they rescued three people even before the police reached the spot.

"I just came to know that a bus has fallen in a canal and 25 people have died. That is the latest report," said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, expressing grief over the tragedy.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, Kumaraswamy has spoken to district in-charge minister C S Puttaraju and district Deputy Commissioner and directed them to visit the spot immediately and oversee the rescue operation.

"25 people have died. I believe the driver was not driving properly, I will find out, take some more inputs," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said.