Karnataka

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is indulging in horse-trading, says Yeddyurappa

It is to be noted that two Independent MLAs had already withdrawn their support from the coalition government and are expected to support the BJP if the saffron party gets a chance to form the government in Karnataka.

BENGALURU: The ongoing political drama in Karnataka is expected to take a decisive turn on Thursday, as speculations are rife that some rebel Congress MLAs may resign from the Assembly on Thursday in order to topple the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

For its part, Congress has expressed confidence that the coalition government is not in danger and all the Congress MLAs are together.

It is learnt that former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is expected to meet party MLAs on Thursday to hold discussions over the party's future plans. It is to be noted that all BJP MLAs from Karnataka are camping at a resort in Gurugram, Haryana. He rejected Congress' claims that the BJP was trying to poach Congress' MLAs. 

"We are not indulging in any poaching. It is CM Kumaraswamy who is indulging in horse-trading, not BJP, CM himself is offering money and ministerial posts," Yeddyurappa told ANI.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday said that all Congress MLAs are in touch with the party's senior leadership and none of them are going to quit the party.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday stressed that things were “under control” and there was no reason for worry.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed MLAs to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled be held on January 18. Siddaramaiah said that anti-defection law will be used against those MLAs who will fail to attend the meeting. 

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JD-S 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides the Speaker. The Bahujan Samaj party, KPJP and an Independent were supporting the coalition.

