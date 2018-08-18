Karnataka floods: CM Kumaraswamy reviews situation in Kodagu, orders officials to step up repairs, rescue work

Bengaluru: As the flood-situation worsened in Karnataka's flood-hit Kodagu district, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday visited the place and reviewed the relief operations that were being carried out in the district. Indian Army troops and Navy divers joined the national and state disaster relief forces to rescue hundreds of people marooned in Kodagu.

CM Kumaraswamy informed that more than 11,000 houses were damaged while six people lost their lives in Kodagu, in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state. The banks have been asked to stock up ATMs and the officials are directed to give a list of roads which are damaged and start repair work. Several officials from other areas have also been shifted to Kodagu, the Chief Minister added.

"Over 1000 security personnel including NDRF, Navy, Army, Fire Dept, Home Guards etc are involved in rescue operations. Air Force is lifting stranded people and dropping relief material. 200 NCC cadets also working. We are working non-stop," CM Kumaraswamy added after reviewing the situation in the district.

Torrential rains, which lashed the state since August 14, caused landslides and disrupted the normal life in Karnataka. Out of 30 districts in the state, five districts namely, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga have been kept on high alert.

Kumaraswamy had earlier directed Kodagu district in-charge minister Sara Mahesh to ensure the supply of relief materials from Mysuru. He had also announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to the affected districts for relief work.

Schools and colleges have, meanwhile, been declared to remain shut on Saturday in the affected districts due to flooding and disruption of bus services.

The state's metrological department has warned of moderate to heavy rain in coastal, south interior and north interior areas of the state till Sunday.

A record 14.6 cm of rainfall was recorded at Madikeri, 11.5 cm at Virajpete, 10.4 cm at Sakleshpura, 10.3 cm at Sringeri, 9.3 cm at Supa, 9 cm at Sulya, 8.8 cm at Somwarpete and 8.6 cm at Belthangadi during the last 24 hours.

