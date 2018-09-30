हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka man beheads friend, reaches police station with severed head

The victim has been identified as Girish, 28 and the accused as Pashupati, 24.

Representational Image

Bengaluru: A man in Karnataka's Mandya district beheaded his friend after a heated argument turned violent. Following the incident, the accused reached the police station to surrender, carrying the severed head.

The victim has been identified as Girish, 28 and the accused as Pashupati, 24. Girish was attacked by Pashupati after the former reportedly made some disrespectful comments on the latter's mother.

According to police, the shocking incident took place at Chikkabagilu village while the accused surrendered at the Malavalli town police station. 

A probe has, meanwhile, been initiated in connection with the matter.

