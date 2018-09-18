हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Highest paid MLAs

Karnataka MLAs have highest average annual income of Rs 111.4 lakh, Maharashtra distant second at Rs. 43.4 Lakh

As per the findings, the average annual income of the 3,145 sitting MLAs is Rs 24.59 lakh.

NEW DELHI: Karnataka's MLAs are the most highly paid among all the sitting MLAs across the country. As per the affidavits of 203 Karnataka MLAs, they have an average annual income of Rs 111.4 lakhs. Karnataka MLAs are followed by Maharashtra's 256 MLAs who are at a distant second spot with an annual average income of Rs. 43.4 lakh.

The affidavits of 3,145 legislators out of 4086 sitting MLAs were analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW). The affidavits of 941 MLAs did not declare their income

The focus of the report is on the annual (self) income of the sitting MLAs only. As per the findings, the average annual income of the 3,145 sitting MLAs is Rs 24.59 lakh.

At least 711 MLAs in the southern region have the highest average annual income of Rs 51.99 lakh, while 614 MLAs in the eastern region have the lowest Rs 8.53 lakh.

A total of 63 MLAs of Chhattisgarh Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakh followed by Jharkhand's 72 MLAs with Rs 7.4 lakh.

Out of 3,145 MLAs analysed, 55 have not given their profession in their affidavit, 771 declared business as their profession and 758 said they are agriculturist or farmer.

The analysis said a number of 397 MLAs, who have declared their profession as agriculture and business, have the highest average annual income of Rs 57.81 lakh.

"MLAs under real estate business and acting or filmmaking profession category comprise only 1 per cent of the total MLAs analysed. Nevertheless, they are among the top four highest paid profession categories with an average annual income of Rs 39.69 lakh and Rs 28.48 lakh, respectively," the report said.

Housewife, teacher, pensioner and lawyer are among the least paid profession categories, as per the report.

In the affidavits, 1,052 MLAs declared that those with educational qualification to be between 5th to 12th pass, have an average annual income of Rs 31.03 lakh. At least 1,997 MLAs, graduate or above, have an average annual income of Rs 20.87 lakh.

A number of 139 8th pass MLAs have average annual self-income worth Rs 89.88 lakh, while those who have declared themselves to be illiterate have an average annual self-income of Rs 9.31 lakh.

A total of 1,402 MLAs, aged 25-50 years, have an average annual income of Rs 18.25 lakh and 1,727, aged 51-80 years, have Rs 29.32 lakh. At least 11 MLAs, aged 81-90 years, have an average annual income of Rs 87.71 lakh whereas two MLAs, declaring their age above 90 years, have Rs 60.91 lakh.

Only 258 MLAs are women. On an average a male MLA's annual self-income is Rs 25.85 lakh whereas for a female MLA, it is Rs 10.53 lakh, as per the findings.

