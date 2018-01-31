Karnataka: Pay Commission recommends 30% salary hike for 5.20 lakh govt employees

Bengaluru: In its first report to the Karnataka state government, the Sixth Pay Commission has recommended at 30 per cent pay hike government employees.

If implemented, nearly 5.2 lakh government employees and pensioners will benefit from it.

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government had appointed the Sixth State Pay Commission in June 2017. The first volume of its report was submitted by the commission on Wednesday.

In October 2016, the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association had requested a 30 percent hike in salaries.

With the implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission, the disparity in pay between State and Union government employees has gone up, claimed the employee association.

Earlier this month, the state government employees had requested a five-day working schedule and also a hike in their pay. The five-day work schedule is already in force at the Centre and in some states.