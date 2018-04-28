Karnataka PUC Exam Results 2018 : Check karresults.nic.in for 2nd PUC Result 2018, see kseeb.kar.nic.in for PUC II Class 12th Results

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pre-University (PUC) results 2018 will be declared on April 30, 2018. In order to check the results, candidates should log on to the official website - karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

They can also check the results via sms or app.

As per reports, about seven lakh students appeared for the Karnataka PUC examination which was held in March 2018.

As per the official website, "the department of pre-university, the government of Karnataka is the organisation for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. There are 1202 government pre-university colleges, 637 aided pre-university colleges, 1936 unaided pre-university colleges, 165 bifurcated pre-university colleges and 13 corporation pre-university colleges. After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2-year pre-university courses. The courses offered by the department are broadly classified under the categories of humanities (arts), science and commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the pre-university curriculum. In 2010-11, there were 4,43,185 students in Humanities in I and II PUC, 2,47,421 students in Science in I & II PUC and 2,77,189 students in commerce in I and II PUC."

It functions under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.