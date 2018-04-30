Karnataka PUC Exam Results 2018 for PUC II Class 12 to be announced shortly at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, www.examresults.net | Steps to check grades

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results shortly on Monday on it's official website karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores or grades at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. A notice on the official website states, “PUC Results to be announced on

30th April 2018.”

Over seven lakh students appeared for the Karnataka PUC Part II examination which was held in March 2018.

Steps to check Karnataka PUC Exam Results 2018

1) Visit the official board websites – karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in or examresults.net/karnataka.

2) Now, click on PUC results 2018 link.

3) Enter your roll number and click on submit.

4) Your results containing grades will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference.

"The department of pre-university, the government of Karnataka is the organisation for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. There are 1202 government pre-university colleges, 637 aided pre-university colleges, 1936 unaided pre-university colleges, 165 bifurcated pre-university colleges and 13 corporation pre-university colleges. After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2-year pre-university courses. The courses offered by the department are broadly classified under the categories of humanities (arts), science and commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the pre-university curriculum. In 2010-11, there were 4,43,185 students in Humanities in I and II PUC, 2,47,421 students in Science in I & II PUC and 2,77,189 students in commerce in I and II PUC," says the official website.

It functions under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.