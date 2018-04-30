Karnataka PUC II Exam Results 2018: Complete list of toppers in Science, Commerce and Arts streams

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Muthoot from VVS Sardar Patel PU College emerged as the topper with 597 marks in Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results, which were released earlier on Monday. In Commerce, Bengaluru-based Varsini M Bhat from Vidya PU College secured the top spot with 595 marks while in Arts, Swati S from Bellary's PU College secured the first place with 595 marks.
Complete toppers list
Science Department
First place: Muthoot, College: VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore,
Score: 597 (600)
Second place: Mohan SL, College: Masters PU College, Hoysalagar, Beeranahalli, Hassan
Score: 595 (600)
Third Place: Ankita P, College: Govinda Dasa PU College, Surathkal, Mangalore
Score: 595 (600)
Commerce Department
First place: Varsini M Bhat, College: Vidya PU College, Malleswaram, Bangalore
Score: 595 (600)
Second place: Amrita SR, College ASC PU College, Rajaji Nagar, Bangalore
Score: 595 (600)
Third place: Preeta R, College: Mount Carmel College, Vasant Nagar, Bangalore
Score: 594 (600)
Arts Department
First place: Swati S, College: PU College, Kotturu (Review District), Bellary
Score: 595 (600)
Second place: Ramesh SV, College: PU College, Kottur (Koodligi Taluk), Bellary
Score: 593 (600)
Third place: Goravar Kavayangali, College: PU College, Kottur (Koodligi Taluk), Bellary
Score : 588 (600)
The overall pass percentage in Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results stood at 59.56, with girls outshining boys. Out of 6.85 lakh students, 4.08 lakh have passed in the examination.
Among districts, Dakshina Kannada emerged on the top with the highest pass percentage, followed by Udupi at number two and Kodagu on the third spot. Meanwhile, Chikkodi had the lowest pass percentage this year. IT capital Bengaluru also featured nowhere in the top performing districts.
Here's a complete list of District wise results
1. Dakshina Kannada
2. Udupi
3. Kodugu
4. Uttara Kannada
5. Shivamogga
6. Chamaraja Nagara
7. Chikkamagaluru
8. Hassan
9. Bengaluru South
10. Ballary
11. Bengalru North
12. Bagalakote
13. Bengaluru rural
14. Chikkaballapura
15. Haveri
16. Gadag
17. Mysuru
18. Kolar
19. Mandya
20. Ramnagar
21. Tumakuru
22. Dharwad
23. Davanagere
24. Vijayapura
25. Koppala
26. Raichur
27. Chitradurga
28. Yadagiri
29. Belagavi
30. Kalaburagi
31. Bidar
32. Chikkodi
The pass percentage in science is 67, in commerce it is 63 while in arts only 45 per cent of the students managed to pass the exams.
A total of 68 colleges registered 100 per cent results while 118 colleges saw all their students failing the exam.