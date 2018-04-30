Karnataka PUC II Exam Results 2018 declared: Dakshina Kannada tops, Udupi second, Kodagu third; pass percentage 59.56

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results on karresults.nic.in earlier on Monday. The overall pass percentage stood at 59.56. Out of 6.85 lakh students, 4.08 lakh have passed in the examination. Girls outshone boys once again.

Among districts, Dakshina Kannada emerged on the top with the highest pass percentage, followed by Udupi at number two and Kodagu on the third spot. Meanwhile, Chikkodi had the lowest pass percentage this year.

"Dakshina Kannada has topped with the highest percentage. In Udupi 91.49 of the students have passed and in Kodagu it is 90.67 per cent. Chikodi is at the last place with just 52.20 per cent results," said PU board Director C Shikha.

The pass percentage in science is 67, in commerce it is 63 while in arts only 45 per cent of the students managed to pass the exams.

A total of 68 colleges registered 100 per cent results while 118 colleges saw all their students failing the exam.

Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results can also be seens kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The examination was held in March 2018.

Steps to check Karnataka PUC Exam Results 2018

1) Visit the official board websites – karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in or examresults.net/karnataka or visit here

2) Now, click on PUC results 2018 link.

3) Enter your roll number and click on submit.

4) Your results containing grades will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference.

"The department of pre-university, the government of Karnataka is the organisation for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. There are 1202 government pre-university colleges, 637 aided pre-university colleges, 1936 unaided pre-university colleges, 165 bifurcated pre-university colleges and 13 corporation pre-university colleges. After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2-year pre-university courses. The courses offered by the department are broadly classified under the categories of humanities (arts), science and commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the pre-university curriculum. In 2010-11, there were 4,43,185 students in Humanities in I and II PUC, 2,47,421 students in Science in I & II PUC and 2,77,189 students in commerce in I and II PUC," says the official website.

It functions under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.