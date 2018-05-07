Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam results 2018 declared! Check marks at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has announced the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official portal kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also view their results at third-party result hosting sites such as results.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com. The overall pass percentage is 71.93%.

More than 8.35 lakh Class 10 students appeared for Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams in 2018, which were held from March 8 to April 6.

Steps to check Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results 2018:

Step 1. Log on to either of the following official websites

• kseeb.kar.nic.in

• karresults.nic.in

• results.nic.in

• examresults.net

• indiaresults.com

Step 2: Now click on Karnataka SSLC Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ registration number.

Step 4: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also view their KSEEB Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS

Just type SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the results for future use.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. "Every year in April about 8.50 lakh and in June 1.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC examinations," as per the official website.

It further says, "The board has ventured to conduct the supplementary examination for the failed candidates of the examination of March in June month of every year itself. This will enable the students who would be successful in the June examination to join higher education courses in the same academic year from July itself. This process was introduced the first time in the country."