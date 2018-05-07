Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam results 2018: Few minutes to go for Karnataka Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

BENGALURU: In a few minutes from now, more than 8.35 lakh Class 10 students will be able to view their Karnataka CLass 10 SSLC Results 2018 on the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB will announce the Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Results 2018 for nearly 8.35 lakh candidates on the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 12 noon on May 7 (Monday). Earlier, the board had announced that the results would be declared at 11 am on May 7.

The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Students can also access their Karnataka SLCC class 10 exam result 2018 on the following websites results.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to check Karnataka CLass 10 SSLC Results 2018 on the official website:

1. Visit official website- kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also log on to results.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

2: Click on Karnataka SSLC Results 2018

3: Enter your roll number/ registration number.

4: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

To check the results via SMS:

1. Type KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER

2. Send it to 56263

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the results for future use. Karnataka SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations was held from March 8 to April 6.

Last week, the state education minister reportedly confirmed that the KSEEB will announce the results for Karnataka SSLC examinations 2018 in the first week of May.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. "Every year in April about 8.50 lakh and in June 1.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC examinations," as per the official website. It further says, "The board has ventured to conduct the supplementary examination for the failed candidates of the examination of March in June month of every year itself. This will enable the students who would be successful in the June examination to join higher education courses in the same academic year from July itself. This process was introduced the first time in the country."