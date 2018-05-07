Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018 declared, Udupi district tops, 69.38% pass in Bengaluru Urban area; check karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Udupi district is at the top of the pass percentage list in the Karnataka SSLC class 10 board examination results while Uttara Kannada is second and Chikkodi third. Yadgir district is at the bottom of the list. The overall pass percentage is 71.93, announced Primary and Secondary Education Department Principal Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in Bengaluru on Monday. She added that results are available on the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. In Bengaluru Urban area only 69.38 percent students managed to pass SSLC exam.

As usual, girls have performed better than boys in Karnataka SSLC class 10 board exam with 78.01 percent of them managing to pass while just 66.56 percent of boys could do so. She added that while two students have scored 100 percent marks, eight students got 624 marks out of 625 to take the second spot while 12 students scored 623 marks out of 625 in the Karnataka SSLC examinations conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

Check the performance of the districts:

The Karnataka SSLC examinations conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) were held from March 8 to April 6, 2018 and a total of 8,54,424 students had taken the exam. There were 4,56,103 boys and 3,98,321 girls. The other websites which can be accessed to know the Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 include results .nic.in and examresults.net.

A total of 8.35 lakh students took the examination and the results will help them in deciding their subjects for higher education. The Karnataka SSLC class 10 board examinations were held at 2,817 examination centres in the state in two sessions - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

How to check Karnataka CLass 10 SSLC Results 2018 on the official website:

1. Visit official website- kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also log on to results.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

2: Click on Karnataka SSLC Results 2018

3: Enter your roll number/ registration number.

4: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

To check the results via SMS:

1. Type KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER

2. Send it to 56263

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the results for future use. Karnataka SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations was held from March 8 to April 6.

Last week, the state education minister reportedly confirmed that the KSEEB will announce the results for Karnataka SSLC examinations 2018 in the first week of May.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. "Every year in April about 8.50 lakh and in June 1.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC examinations," as per the official website. It further says, "The board has ventured to conduct the supplementary examination for the failed candidates of the examination of March in June month of every year itself. This will enable the students who would be successful in the June examination to join higher education courses in the same academic year from July itself. This process was introduced the first time in the country."