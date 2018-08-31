हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka local body polls

Karnataka urban local body polls: Voting underway, government holiday declared

The polling has begun at 7 am and it will continue till 5 pm.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: The first phase of polling for urban local bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka is underway. A total of 102 ULBs has gone to polls on Friday which includes 29 city municipal councils, 53 town municipal councils and 23 town panchayats.

The polling has begun at 7 am and it will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will be done on September 3 and the results are likely to be announced late on Monday or early on Tuesday.

The Congress, the JDS and the BJP are the major contenders in the state. They have fielded their candidates in 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies.

Heavy security has been deployed and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used to conduct the elections.

After elections to three ULBs in Kodagu district were postponed due to the damage after heavy rains and floods, voting is being held for 105 ULBs today. The three ULBs are - Ullal and Puttur City Municipal Councils (CMCs) and Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC).

Elections will also be held for three city corporations - Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga. The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked candidates not to send SMS or video clippings to seek votes from the people. 

On Thursday, the state government has declared a holiday on August 31 for the polls. The holiday extends to all government employees, schools and colleges, including grant-in-aid institutions.

The holiday has been announced for all offices and establishments within the Ullal and Puttur city municipal councils and Bantwal Town Municipal Council.

