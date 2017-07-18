close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Karnataka wants separate state flag, Siddaramaiah govt sets up panel to explore legal options

 Months ahead of 2018 Assembly Election, Congress-led Karnataka government has set up a nine member committee to design a state flag, says report. If this move come into being then Karnataka will be the second state in country to officially have a flag of its own after Jammu & Kashmir, which enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. The committee will submit its report on giving the state flag identity a legal sanctity.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 14:30
Karnataka wants separate state flag, Siddaramaiah govt sets up panel to explore legal options

New Delhi: Months ahead of 2018 Assembly Election, Congress-led Karnataka government has set up a nine member committee to design a state flag, says report. If this move come into being then Karnataka will be the second state in country to officially have a flag of its own after Jammu & Kashmir, which enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. The committee will submit its report on giving the state flag identity a legal sanctity.

However in 2012, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power, it had clarified Karnataka HC that it had not accepted the suggestions to declare yellow and red Kannada flag as the official flag of the State, saying, a separate flag would be against the unity and integrity of the country.

As per the reports of TOI, the committee was appointed after Siddaramaiah government issued an order on June 6, which nominated the principal secretary of the Kannada and culture department as chairperson of the committee. 

TAGS

Karnataka FlagJammu & KashmirKannada flagSiddaramaiah

From Zee News

Xiaomi launches Mi Max 2 in India at Rs 16,999: Know about features, specifications!
Mobiles

Xiaomi launches Mi Max 2 in India at Rs 16,999: Know about...

Developed – New wearable, breathable skin sensor that can monitor health
Science

Developed – New wearable, breathable skin sensor that can m...

Samsung to recover rare metals, components in Galaxy Note 7s
Gadgets

Samsung to recover rare metals, components in Galaxy Note 7...

India to lead as mobile penetration globally to hit 70% by 2022
Technology

India to lead as mobile penetration globally to hit 70% by...

Aadhar linking with PAN: SC to set up 9-judge Constitution Bench to decide whether privacy is fundamental right
India

Aadhar linking with PAN: SC to set up 9-judge Constitution...

icaiexam.icai.org - ICAI CA Final, CPT Results 2017 announced
IndiaEducation

icaiexam.icai.org - ICAI CA Final, CPT Results 2017 announc...

India

Ailing PoK resident to get visa, no letter from Sartaj Aziz...

World

US says Iran complying with nuclear deal

Chandigarh

Chandigarh pollution control panel official held for taking...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving