Karnataka wants separate state flag, Siddaramaiah govt sets up panel to explore legal options

New Delhi: Months ahead of 2018 Assembly Election, Congress-led Karnataka government has set up a nine member committee to design a state flag, says report. If this move come into being then Karnataka will be the second state in country to officially have a flag of its own after Jammu & Kashmir, which enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. The committee will submit its report on giving the state flag identity a legal sanctity.

However in 2012, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power, it had clarified Karnataka HC that it had not accepted the suggestions to declare yellow and red Kannada flag as the official flag of the State, saying, a separate flag would be against the unity and integrity of the country.

As per the reports of TOI, the committee was appointed after Siddaramaiah government issued an order on June 6, which nominated the principal secretary of the Kannada and culture department as chairperson of the committee.