Kejriwal vs Delhi L-G

Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero: BJP's latest dig at Kejriwal over L-G office dharna

The attack by the BJP comes even as Kejriwal has received support from various opposition parties, barring the Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been camping at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since Monday last, saying, “Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero (zero in action, hero in dharna)”.

As the dharna by Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders at Delhi L-G office entered second week, Naqvi attacked the Delhi Chief Minister saying, 'Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero, Karna kuch nahi dharna sab kuch (zero in action, hero in dharna, has to do nothing but dharna) - This is their mindset. It is destroying the trust people of Delhi had put in them.”

The attack by the BJP comes even as Kejriwal has received support from various opposition parties, barring the Congress. Last week, Chief Ministers of four states – Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan – went to the L-G office to meet Kejriwal. They were, however, denied the permission for the same.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

The health condition of Jain, who had gone on a hunger strike on Tuesday, deteriorated Sunday night, following which he was rushed to a hospital. His health summary on Monday morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was "large". The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

The latest to back the agitation by Kejriwal is BJP leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha, who on Monday said that the Delhi Chief Minister had shown statesmanship with his relentless dharna. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the BJP leader from Bihar had sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the impasse between AAP and Delhi L-G.

