Karni Sena calls for Bharat Bandh on `Padmavati` release date

GURUGRAM: Amidst the whole fuss over the release of `Padmavati`, Rajput Karni Sena has called for Bharat Bandh on December 1, the date when Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s magnum-opus is slated to release.

"We won`t let `Padmavati` release. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 1," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena President told ANI on Saturday.

Kalvi also said they are going to hold various programmes in different cities."Being the 37th descendent of Rani Padmavati, it would be unfortunate for us to see her as the lover of Alaudin Khilji.

When, in January, Bhansali said he would show us the film before release, why is he not doing that? Now, we don`t want that as the whole nation is waiting for the release to be stalled," he added.

He further said, "Who is Deepika Padukone to say that the film is definitely going to release on December 1? I, on behalf of Rajput Karni Sena and all social organisations, assure them the film will not release."

The Rajput Karni Sena also held a press conference here on Saturday where Kalvi said this matter is not limited to just the Rajputs but it`s about the respect of all women.

The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against `Padmavati` by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well.