Karni Sena founder receives 'threat' from Pakistan

Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of Rajput community opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s upcoming movie "Padmavati", has claimed that its patron and founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi has received a threat call from Pakistan.

"Our spokesperson received a threat call from Pakistan, asking us not to oppose release of Padmavati, otherwise Kalvi would be blown off," Mahipal Singh Makrana, state president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, told IANS on Friday.

"Aap log kya danga phasad kare rahe ho Hindustan main? Do you remember 1993? Why do you want to repeat it? Don`t forget that it can happen again," a person speaking over phone can be heard saying, though IANS cannot confirm its authenticity.

"We approached Special Operations Group (SOG) on Thursday to file a complaint. They listened to us and asked us to approach the Director General of Police and Jaipur police commissionerate and file a complaint there, too," he added.

SOG IG Dinesh MN said that people from Karni Sena did approach them with a complaint and that they were looking into it. "It is an international number and we are checking from where the call was made," Dinesh MN said.

Shri Rajput Kani Sena has called for "Bharat Bandh" on December 1 if Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s Padmavati is released.

Padmavati is slated to be released on December 1.

Sena wants complete ban on the film which according to them has a distorted version of historical facts and defames Padmavati.

Padmavati or Padmini was queen of Chittorgarh.