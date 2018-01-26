Karni Sena's revenge for Padmaavat: Outfit to make film on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother

Jaipur/Chittorgarh: Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which has been spearheading the protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy-mired movie Padmaavat which was released yesterday, has now said that it will make a movie on the acclaimed filmmaker's mother.

The Lokendra Singh Kalvi-headed outfit had announced that it will soon produce a film on Bhansali's mother, which will be titled "Leela ki Leela".

The announcement in this regard was made by Govind Singh Khangarot, the district president of Karni Sena, in Chittorgarh.

Giving more details, Khangarot said that the film would be directed by Arvind Vyas and scriptwriting for the project has already started.

In the next 15 days, a "muhurat" marking the commencement of the film would be performed and it would be released in a year's time.

The movie will be shot across Rajasthan, the Karni Sena leader said.

Expressing anger over the film Padmaavat, which had landed in troubled waters ever since the film went to the floor, the Karni Sena leader said, ''Bhansali has insulted our mother Padmavati, but we will ensure that he feels proud of the movie we will make."

"As our country gives the right to expression to everyone, we will ensure that this right is used to its fullest," he added.

It is to be noted that the film featuring actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles has come under fire from several fringe outfits over alleged distortion of historical facts.

Several Rajput groups, backed by members of erstwhile princely families and politicians, have strongly condemned what they call a ''demeaning portrayal of Queen Padmavati.''

The film's release was banned in several BJP-ruled states fearing a law and order problem despite clearance from the Censor Board and the highest court of the country.

Amid protests, Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' hit the screens on January 25, 2018, braving all odds to finally see the light of the day.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Padmaavat opened with $367k while Baahubali 2 earned $212k and Aamir Khan's Dangal’s collections stood at $247k.

With overseas figures already riding high at the Box Office, Padmaavat appears to have got a big thumbs up from the audience.

Meanwhile, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who saw Bhansali's controversial "Padmaavat" along with wife Shabana Azmi on Wednesday, was completely bowled over by the experience. He even questioned why protesters are against this film that pays "homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community."

"I saw the film and I feel it is among the most accomplished achievements I've seen in Indian cinema in recent times. I fail to understand what the protesters are protesting against," asked Akhtar.