हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-Pakistan ties

Kartarpur corridor fine, but talks only after Pakistan stops terrorism: Sushma Swaraj

The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start, says Sushma Swaraj.

Kartarpur corridor fine, but talks only after Pakistan stops terrorism: Sushma Swaraj
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday ruled out resumption of talks with Pakistan, saying the agreement of the issue of Kartarpur corridor is not connected with the dialogue process between the two countries. In a stern message to Pakistan, the External Affairs Minister said that talks can be resumed the moment terror activities in and against India are stopped.

Addressing mediapersons, Sushma said, “Bilateral dialogue and Kartarpur corridor are two different things. I am very happy that for the last 20 years, rather many years, government of India has been asking for this Kartarpur corridor. And for the first time, Pakistan has responded positively to this.”

“But this does not mean that the bilateral dialogue will start only on this. On the bilateral dialogue we always say terror and talks can’t go together. The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start,” the External Affairs Minister added.

The remark by the foreign minister comes on a day when two Union ministers, HS Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have gone to Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor by country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Before leaving for Pakistan, HS Puri told mediapersons expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani government over Kartarpur corridor, pointing that it had been a long-standing demand of the members of the Sikh community.

On Wednesday, India also ruled out the possibility of the government accepting an invitation from Pakistan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit, slated to be held in Islamabad.

The SAARC summit was called off in 2016 when India decided to not take part in the same in the aftermath of the Uri attack. The terrorist attack on the Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 had claimed lives of at least 19 soldiers.

Tags:
India-Pakistan tiesKartarpur corridorIndiaPakistanSushma Swaraj

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close