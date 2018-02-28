Karti Chidambaram arrest 'open and shut' case, says BJP; Congress says its meant to distract from Nirav Modi,

NEW DELHI: The arrest of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has predictably unleashed a war of words between the Congress and BJP. Even as the Congress cried vendetta, the BJP said the case for Karti's arrest was straightforward.

Sources in the BJP were quoted as saying that there is nothing surprising about Karti's arrest, and that the case against him was 'open and shut'. They said the investigation agencies were only doing their job. "Politics should not be done. This is a legal matter. No one is bigger than the Constitution," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Karti was arrested by the CBI from Chennai Airport on Wednesday morning in relation to the case over the approval given by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for receipt of funds to INX Media. The event in question had happened while Karti's father, P Chidambaram, was Union Finance Minister.

"Congress will not be deterred by unleashing of vendetta against P Chidambaram and his family. We will continue to bring out the truth," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

"Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI. Is Modi still trying to distract from #NiravModiLootsIndia via headline management?" tweeted Swati Chaturvedi, another Congress spokesperson.

In another tweet, she added that more such arrests of Congress leaders could be expected in coming months. "Expect some "political action" from the caged parrot CBI in general election season post the collapse of the 2 G case & #NiravModiLoot as Bjp scrambles to retain anti corruption plank," she said.

Congress leaders said the arrest should have been handled differently. "Mr Karti Chidambaram was arrested when he landed at Chennai airport, he was not trying to escape from India like Nirav Modi then arresting him on his arrival at airport is funny. Karti Chidambaram was cooperating the CBI, the CBI could have summoned him," said senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The CBI has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.