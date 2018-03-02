Karti Chidambaram's arrest made Rahul Gandhi 'remember his grandmother': BJP MP's dig at Congress president

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Italy see his maternal grandmother.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Very nice gesture, Karti`s arrest has reminded him of his grandmother."

Very nice gesture, Karti’s arrest ने नानी याद दिला दी ! https://t.co/zy3BeFnq9M — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) March 1, 2018

The phrase 'nani yaad aana' generally means being nervous or worried about something.

Lekhi's comment came after Rahul took to Twitter and informed about his visit to his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy during the Holi weekend.

"My Nani is 93. She`s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I`m going to surprise her. I can`t wait to give her a hug. Happy Holi to all of you. Have a joyful celebration," he had tweeted on Thursday.

My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018

His grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy. In 2017 too, Rahul had celebrated his 47th birthday on June 19 with his grandmother.

Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti, arrested in the INX Media case, was on Thursday remanded to five days of CBI custody by a Delhi court.

Special Judge Sunil Rana extended Karti's custody till March 6, 2018, after the CBI contended that there were "very shocking evidences" of what he has done when he went abroad and alleging "when he went abroad, he closed bank accounts in which funds were received".

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, had maintained that this was "not a case of political vendetta" and the investigation was going on in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution.

On the other hand, senior advocate Abhishek Mani Singhvi, who is leading a team of lawyers for Karti, had contended that in connection with the May 2017 FIR, CBI has spent roughly 22 hours with Karti in August 2017 and no fresh summons was issued to him after August 2017 till date, which shows the agency had nothing more to ask him.

"The only way of establishing non-cooperation is to issue the summons. You never tested my non-cooperation. Sudden arrest after six months. It's bizarre, I am arrested as I stepped out of the plane. There is not an iota of evidence against Karti. He is being arrested despite complying with court orders repeatedly." he had said.

The CBI said that in May 2007, first FIPB approval was given to INX Media and in April 2008, this reference was made in the Finance Ministry.

From June 2008 onwards, the payment of the bribe money was started. The second FIPB approval was given on November 2, 2008. We are investigating whether the April 2008 reference was a "pressure technique", the CBI had contended.

(With PTI inputs)