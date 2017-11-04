Kartik Purnima: Why this day is important

NEW DELHI: The Purnima or full moon day falling during November or December (Kartik) is highly auspicious.

This event is celebrated in different ways by the Hindus throughout India and abroad.

This is also otherwise called as Tripurari Purnima.

This day also coincides with the Jain light festival and the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev.

It is believed that on this day, the Gods descend on the earth and are present in all sacred rivers. Therefore, holy dip in the rivers like Ganges is considered very auspicious on this day.

Devotees in several parts of the country also perform special puja on the river banks to attract prosperity.

As per astrologers, Kartik Purnima will last from 1:46am - 10:52 on November 4. A holy dip during this period is considered beneficial.

Items like mustard oil, sesame and black cloth should be donated on the day of Kartik Purnima. Lighting a lamp in front of Tulsi in the evening is also suggested.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu after the holy bath is suggested to please at Goddess Laxmi.

Puja to Trijada lakshmi is done by devotees on this day.

Floating of earthern lamps on the rivers on this day is believed to bring benefits of performing an Ashwamedha Yajan.

It is also believed that the act can remove the sins committed in previous births.

Distributing Tulsi plants to others on this day is considered highly auspicious. Performing Tulsi Vivah or the marriage of goddess Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu is highly auspicious on this day.