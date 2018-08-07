हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi contributed to politics, cinema, literature: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami condoles DMK chief's death

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi died on Tuesday at 94.

Karunanidhi contributed to politics, cinema, literature: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami condoles DMK chief&#039;s death

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. "It is saddening to know about the demise of M Karunanidhi. The DMK chief was someone who had contributed to the fields of politics, cinema and literature," said he said.

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth have expressed grief following the demise of the DMK veteran.

A violence erupted over the denial of burial site for Karunanidhi at Marina beach, with DMK workers protesting outside Kauvery hospital in Chennai. Denying land for Karunanidhi memorial at Marina beach, Tamil Nadu government offered to allot two acres of land at the memorial park opposite to Anna University. 

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi died on Tuesday at 94, with the doctors at Kauvery Hospital declaring him dead at 6.10 pm.

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday following which he was kept under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital. With reports of the DMK veteran's deteriorating health conditions, a large number of DMK supporters and well-wishers gathered outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

