Karunanidhi critical; Tamil Nadu DGP asks police to remain on high alert

With the health condition of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi deteriorating, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police has asked police machinery across the state to remain on alert. The DGP has sent a fax to all senior police officials across the state.

In the fax, the Tamil Nadu DGP has asked all police officials to their respective offices “immediately in uniform”.

DMK working president and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin and his family members have also reportedly met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, the latest medical bulletin released by the hospital has said that Karunanidhi is "extremely critical and unstable". It reads: "There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical."

Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital, where Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment, had on Monday said that the there had been decline in the medical condition of the DMK patriarch, and that he was kept under close watch for the next 24 hours.

As the report of his deteriorating health condition emerged, several DMK supporters started gathering outside the Chennai hospital, offering prayers for the well-being of Karunanidhi.

The hospital had on Monday said that maintaining his vital organ functions was a challenge. There has been a decline in the medical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments,” read the bulletin.

“His is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” it further read.

Kauvery Hospital, where the veteran Tamil Nadu politician is currently admitted, had last week said that the 94-year-old needs to be kept for an extended period 'due to age-related overall decline in his health.'

Karunanidhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after his blood pressure dropped. His health deteriorated later, leading to well-wishers and party cadres flocking to the hospital.

Over the days since he has been hospitalised, at least 21 dedicated workers of the party lost their lives after they were unable to bear the "shock" of his illness.