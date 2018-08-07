हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi remains critical, Stalin meets Tamil Nadu CM

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday and he continues to be under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital.

Karunanidhi remains critical, Stalin meets Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Amid DMK president M Karunanidhi's critical health condition, his son MK Stalin on Tuesday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami in Chennai. The meeting took place at Palaniswami's residence.

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday and he continues to be under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital.

Meanwhile, a large number of DMK supporters and well-wishers have gathered outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

"Ezhundhu Vaa Thalaivaa" (Awake, our leader) and "Vaa, Vaa, Gopalapuram Polaam Vaa" (Come, Come, let`s go to Gopalapuram) were among the slogans raised by the emotionally-charged crowd, referring to the locality where the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has a house.

The DMK veteran's daughter Kanimozhi and other family members are trying to pacify the crowd and briefing them about their beloved leader's health condition.

The doctors of Chennai's Kauvery hospital had on Monday confirmed a sharp decline in the health of M Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi’s vital organ functions remained a challenge, the hospital said in the latest bulletin released late on Monday.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

