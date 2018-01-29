Kasganj violence: With 112 arrested and Section 144 in place, Uttar Pradesh Police says normalcy returning

A total of 112 people have been arrested in relation to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, UP Police has said. Prohibotory orders continue to be in place in the town, and the situation is under control, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh Police reported that a total of five FIRs have been filed in connection to the violence that broke out on Republic Day, killing one youth.

Police have arrested 31 persons for the violence. Another 81 have been taken into preventive custody.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continue to be in place, and internet services had been suspended till 10 pm yesterday.

Police say normalcy is returning across Kasganj town. "The situation is heading towards normalcy, and markets have opened. Three drone cameras have been deployed for aerial surveillance of the entire city as most of the incidents took place in the peripheral areas," Anand Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's ADGP (Law & Order) was reported as having said, by news agency PTI.

Police have assured that strict action is being taken by those who threaten the enforced peace.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had earlier restricted his ministers from visiting Kasganj. He has also announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Abhishek Gupta, the 20-year-old who was killed in the violence.

The violence in Kasganj broke out after a group of people allegedly started throwing stones at another group that had taken out a motorcycle rally with the National Flag to mark Republic Day. Some vehicles were torched in the violence that ensued.

The Congress attacked the Adityanath government over the incident. It called for a judicial probe, saying the government had failed to tackle the situation.