Imran Khan

Kashmir dispute between India, Pakistan holds whole subcontinent hostage: Imran Khan

If you have a good relationship with India, it opens up trade, and trade with a huge market. Both countries would benefit, said PTI chief Imran Khan.

Kashmir dispute between India, Pakistan holds whole subcontinent hostage: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of the Pakistan general elections, scheduled for Wednesday, has batted for better relations with India. Speaking to WION, the cricketer-turned-politician said that better relations between India and Pakistan will boost trade and benefit both the countries.

"If you have a good relationship with India, it opens up trade, and trade with a huge market. Both countries would benefit," said Imran Khan.

Making reference to the Kashmir dispute between the two countries, the PTI chief said that the whole Indian subcontinent is held hostage to the conflict. He, however, gave all credit to previous governments in Pakistan for making all attempts to ensure peace with India.

“The problem with India right now is the issue of Kashmir. I give full marks to Pakistan for trying to get proper, better relations. But I believe we should have peace with India as the whole subcontinent is held hostage to the Kashmir issue,” said the cricketer-turned-politician.

He further conceded that the Pakistan economy was on the verge of bankruptcy and there was immediate need to pay attention to boosting trade.

Meanwhile during the last leg of election campaign in Pakistan, Imran Khan promised a new form of local governance if PTI was voted to power. He said that his party would introduce direct election of district nazim.

Imran Khan has also said that members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies would not be given any development fund if the PTI is voted to power. According to Khan, this would ensure that the members concentrate only on formulating laws.

Imran Khan also rubbished allegations of the elections being rigged in the favour of his party, saying that the election would rather ensure that those who indulged in rigging in the past would be “wiped out”.

