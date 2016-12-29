close
Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:23
Pic for representational purpose only

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning,  ANI reported.

Recently, top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative and an engineering student from the Valley, who recently joined militancy, were killed in two separate encounters in J&K by joint teams of the police and Army. 

According to Times Now, the militants attacked forces search party in Bandipora leaving 2 army men injured. The search operations on to track down the militants is udnerway.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:09

