Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

Recently, top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative and an engineering student from the Valley, who recently joined militancy, were killed in two separate encounters in J&K by joint teams of the police and Army.

#FLASH: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District in J&K. More Details Awaited. — ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016

According to Times Now, the militants attacked forces search party in Bandipora leaving 2 army men injured. The search operations on to track down the militants is udnerway.

More details are awaited.