Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:23
Pic for representational purpose only
New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, ANI reported.
Recently, top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative and an engineering student from the Valley, who recently joined militancy, were killed in two separate encounters in J&K by joint teams of the police and Army.
#FLASH: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District in J&K. More Details Awaited.
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016
According to Times Now, the militants attacked forces search party in Bandipora leaving 2 army men injured. The search operations on to track down the militants is udnerway.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:09
