Kashmir is an inalienable part of India: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday that Kashmir was an inalienable and integral part of India.

At the same time, he also conveyed his strong concerns that there was considerable misinformation about Kashmir.

Naidu said that it was purely a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

He further said that radicalisation and terror are global issues to which we have to find an effective strategy to combat it at various levels.



He was interacting with the Members of British Parliament, Mr Dan Carden, Ms Anna McMorrin, Ms Preet Gill and Ms Sarah Champion, who called on him.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday made it clear that for talks with Pakistan to go ahead, there has to be a conducive environment and atmosphere free of terror and free of terrorists receiving support from Islamabad.

The remarks by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar came in response to a question regarding reports from Pakistan on possibility of resumption of stalled Indo-Pak talks.

"Our stand remains the same. We have always maintained that for the talks to go ahead there should be a conducive environment and atmosphere. And that environment has to be created which is free of terrorism and free of terrorists getting support from Pakistan," he asserted.

