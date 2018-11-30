हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kashmir issue has no military solution: Pakistan's advice to India

The minister also pointed out that for Pakistan, Kashmir is a humanitarian issue and not a terretorial one.

Kashmir issue has no military solution: Pakistan&#039;s advice to India

Raking up the issue of Kashmir yet again, Pakistan on Friday adviced India that applying military force in Kashmir will yield no solution.

Addressing a seminar, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that "PM Narendra Modi has announced billions of rupees to Kashmir but independence cannot be bought with money", reported Pakistani media Dawn.

"Indian PM Narendra Modi just announced that the government will give a package of billions of rupees to Kashmir. But independence cannot be bought with money. Independence is a sentiment felt in the heart, a narrative of the heart," reported Dawn quoting Chaudhry. 

He also accused India's allegations, that Pakistan has been instigating unrest in Kashmir, as an excuse for India's inability 'to crush the struggle for freedom' in the state.

Chaudhry alleged that Kashmir's pro-Pakistan sentiment was strong and also said that parties contesting elections in the state knows this.

