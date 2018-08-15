हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

Kashmir problem can't be resolved with bullets: PM Narendra Modi

The PM in his speech said that he wants to move forward with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by embracing them and not by resorting to bullet and abuse.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the 72nd Independence Day, evoked the slogan -- Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat, Jamuriyat -- of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Jammu and Kashmir and said his government aims to follow that path.

The PM in his speech said that the country wants to move forward with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by embracing them and not by resorting to bullet and abuse. PM Modi said his government was committed for the all-round development of all sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will move forward in Jammu and Kashmir by embracing people and not by bullet and abuse (Goli and Gaali). For Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said --Insaniyat (humanity), Kashmiriyat (eclectic Kashmiri culture), Jamuriyat (democracy). I have also said the solution of every problem of Jammu and Kashmir can be done only by embracing. Our government is committed to the development of all the areas and all sections of Jammu and Kashmir," said PM Modi.

He said Jammu and Kashmir, now under Governor`s Rule, would hold the much-awaited Panchayat and local body elections. He did not say when.

