Kashmir: SC defers verdict on Article 35A by 3 months

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned its verdict on Article 35A, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, by three months. On behalf of the Centre, Attorney general KK Venugopa further sought six months time on the issue.

Earlier, the top court had set an eight-week or two-month time for the verdict, but later amended its order.

A three-bench judge was hearing arguments for a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A that relates to the special rights and privileges of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was added to the Constitution by a Presidential Order in 1954. It empowers the state's legislature to frame laws without attracting a challenge on grounds of violating the Right to Equality of people from other states or any other right under the Constitution.

The petition was filed by a Delhi-based NGO, We the Citizens, which wants the state-specific law repealed.

Kashmiri separatist leaders have warned of widespread protests if the Supreme Court rules in favour of the petitioners. They say the move to tinker with Article 35(A) is a conspiracy against Jammu and Kashmir.