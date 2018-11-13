Kashmiri youth resorts to violence due to rumours in colonies, mosques: Army chief

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday issued a stern warning for those who are “misleading” the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to mediapersons, the Army chief said that at some places, “Maulvis might be giving false information to youth at mosque and madrassas”.

General Rawat said that rumours were being spread from some mosques ot colonies and as a result of it, thousands of people were coming on streets to protest against armed forces and state administration.

Urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to not take up arms, the Army chief further said, “We have to tell the youth not to join militancy band, convince them that they will not live long and convince the family the same and then if they don't listen they have to face the consequence. Kashmiri people are our people and we cannot allow violence.”

Responding to a question on demands of Kashmiri politicians like former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah for dialogue instead of “muscular” policy to deal with issue of violence in the state, the Army chief said that terrorists would not be allowed to “create violence”

“The government has a clear policy that it will not allow terrorist to create violence. The government has already initiated dialogue through an interlocutor with the people,” said General Rawat.

General Rawat ruled out direct talks between Centre and terrorists, even as he said that separatists were free to hold talks with interlocutor if they wanted.

He said, “Interlocutor is talking to people. He is open to anybody who wants to speak to him. We're doing indirect talks, if they (separatists) don’t want to talk, what can we do?” The Army chief added, “The head of the state isn't going to talk to the terrorists; it’s not going to happen.”