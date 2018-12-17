हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir issue to target India again, calls for plebiscite in Valley

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raked up the Kashmir issue to target India. Taking to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday, the Pakistan Prime Minister cited the recent incident of death of civilians, who allegedly pelted stones on Indian forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further threatened that his government would raise the issue with the United Nations, accusing India of human rights violations. Imran Khan also urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfil its commitment of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Strongly condemn killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama IOK by Indian security forces. Only dialogue & not violence & killings will resolve this conflict. We will raise issue of India's human rights violations in IOK & demand UNSC fulfil its J&K plebiscite commitment,” said Imran Khan.

Condemning the recent encounter in Pulwama, which was carried out by a joint team of Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police, the Pakistani Prime Minister said that “Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future”.

The death of civilians in Pulwama during an encounter on Saturday has triggered outrage in the Kashmir Valley, with several political parties criticising the same. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also ordered a probe into the incident on Saturday. He also appealed to people to stay away from encounter sites.

As the encounter began in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district on Saturday, there were reports of some locals protesting against the same and pelting stones on forces. The forces had to resort to tear-gas shelling and open fire to control the protesters, which allegedly resulted in deaths of at least seven civilians.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives during the clashes, the Governor directed the security forces to minimise collateral damage during anti-terror operations. He also reviewed the security scenario in Kashmir, including details of the counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations undertaken recently.

