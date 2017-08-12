close
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 12:25
Kathmandu benefitted tremendously from ties with New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba
Pic courtesy: ANI

Kathmandu: Praising citizens of India for their achievements in 70 years of independence, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that Kathmandu has benefitted tremendously from its ties with New Delhi.

He made these remarks at a reception hosted at India House to mark 70 Years of India's independence.

The Himalayan Times quoted Deuba as saying, that his government attached high importance to further strengthening Nepal-India relations.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also present at the occasion.

"India is what it is today because development was not constrained by ideology. We are not only the largest democracy today but also amongst the most advanced nations in the world," Swaraj said at the event.

Swaraj was in Kathmandu to attend the BIMSTEC ministerial meeting. 

