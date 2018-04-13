Kathua rape case: Two BJP ministers in J&K cabinet, accused of instigating protest, send resignations

New Delhi: Under fire for reportedly participating in a protest against investigations into the Kathua rape case, two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir cabinet sent their resignations to state BJP chief Sat Sharma on Friday evening.

Forest minister Chaudhary Lal Singh and industries and commerce minister Chander Prakash Ganga sent their resignations after reports emerged that PDP could break alliance with BJP. PDP had demanded the resignation of the two ministers. The two had reportedly attended an event organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, an outfit that protested against the initial arrests made in the case. It is because of this that the PDP-BJP alliance - already on shaky grounds - may well crumble.

CM Mehbooba Mufti is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on Saturday to decide the future of the alliance - one that has strained further after the Kathua rape case.

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old child has rocked the entire country.

The girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in the district, was sedated time and again before being raped and killed. She was abducted on January 10 and was later strangled to death on January 14. The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17 - nearly a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

CM Mufti has assured a complete investigation into the matter. She took to Twitter earlier on Friday and assured that her government will ensure that no other child will ever face such brutality and atrocity.