KAZIND 2018: India, Kazakhstan hold third joint Army exercise - In pics

The exercise which began on September 10 will end on September 23.

Indo-Kazakhstan Joint Army Exercise 'KAZIND' is being conducted between the Indian and Kazakhstan Army in Otar region, Kazakhstan. The exercise which began on September 10 will end on September 23. This is the third joint military exercise between the two countries which have a history of extensive cooperation in the defence arena. The second edition of the exercise was held in India in 2017.

The exercise formally commenced on September 10 at Otar Mil Area, Kazakhstan with contingents of the two nations performing spectacular parade in a glittering opening ceremony. General Major Dzhumakeev Almaz, Dy Cdr for Battle Training, Khazakstan addressed the contingents. 

On the following day, both the contingents underwent physical training followed by prize distribution of friendly football match and regrouping.

Weapons Display of both the contingents was also conducted where the Kazakhstan Army soldiers were introduced to small arms weapons in service by the Indian Army troops. Indian troops were also taught on the drills of handling small arms weapons held with Kazakhstan Army.

The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral Army to Army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Kazakhstan Army and the Indian Army. The exercise will also serve as a platform for the exchange of drills and procedures.

The fourteen days exercise with the Kazakhstan Army will follow a graduated continuum from orientation to a full-scale mock exercise, with the aim being to achieve optimum integration among the two contingents through enhanced mutual comprehension of each other's tactics, techniques and procedures.

The vast experience and expertise of Indian troops in counter insurgency operations will hold special importance in the exercise.

The conduct of the joint exercise will set the stage for greater defence cooperation and aims to consequently manifest stronger ties between the two nations.

