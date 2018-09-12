KAZIND 2018: Indo-Kazakhstan joint military exercise begins, emphasis on better interoperability between forces

A joint military training exercise between Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army commenced on Tuesday in Otar Military Area, Kazakhstan.

The exercise, KAZIND-2018, is the third edition of a joint military training exercise between the two countries. It is a 14-day-long joint exercise and will continue till September 23.

The opening ceremony started with a briefing on Army organisation and country presentation by both countries including display of weapons and equipment used by the Kazakhstan Army at sub-unit level.

During the opening ceremony, the Kazakhstan and Indian soldiers stood side by side and gave a ceremonial salute to General Major Dzhumakeev Almaz, Deputy Commander for Battle Training, Kazakhstan Army reviewing the ceremony.

The Kazakh contingent is represented by Military Base 85395 while the Indian side is represented by 5 Ladakh Scouts Regiment. General Major Dzhumakeev Almaz, welcomed the Indian contingent and in his inaugural remarks highlighted the commonly shared beliefs of freedom, equality, and justice that are precious to both the nations.

The aim of the joint training is to build and promote army to army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Indian Army and the Kazakhstan Army. Due emphasis will be laid on increasing interoperability between forces from both countries which is crucial for the success of any joint operation.

Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in urban warfare scenario. The exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and respect for each other’s military.