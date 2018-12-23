KCR embarks on mission to form Federal Front, seeks Vizag seer's blessing

Visakhapatnam: Encouraged by his party's emphatic victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Telangana, its Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday embarked on a mission to cobble up a Federal Front – a powerful alternative to both the BJP and the Congress at the centre.

According to reports, the TRS chief halted at this port city in Andhra Pradesh where he offered prayers at a temple and sought blessings of a renowned seer.

KCR, as the Telangana CM is popularly known, along with his family members left Hyderabad in a special aircraft.

After landing at Visakhapatnam Airport, they drove to Sharada Peetham.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and his family members performed special prayers at Rajasyamala Temple.

They later took the blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra.

Visuals from Visakhapatnam: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao with his family visits Swaroopanand Saraswati Swami Sharada Peetham at Pendurthi. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/9vwfuPKcnC — ANI (@ANI) 23 December 2018

KCR is scheduled to leave for Bhubaneswar in the evening and call on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After a night halt in the Odisha capital, KCR will visit the famous Konark Temple and Jagannadha Temple on Monday and later leave for Kolkata, where he will call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

After a meeting with the TCM chief, the Telangana Chief Minister will visit Kalimata Temple.

Subsequently, he will leave for New Delhi, where he will have separate meetings with former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

He is expected to stay in the national capital for a couple of days during which the TRS chief will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will have meetings with some Union ministers and discuss state related issues.

KCR, who led TRS to a landslide victory in Assembly elections in December, has earlier announced that he will focus on national politics to work for cobbling up an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

After the electoral victory on December 11, he had stated that a consortium of regional parties may emerge soon.

The TRS chief, who plans to visit various states, has hired the special aircraft for one month.

