Kedarnath Temple opens its doors with several new highlights for pilgrims

New Delhi: Kedarnath Temple opened for pilgrims on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri and with several new highlights for devotees making the holy pilgrimage.

While preparations began in the wee hours of the morning, the temple was opened at 0615 hours with vedic hymns reverberating all over, and in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present for the opening last year, the fact that there are several highlights that have since been added would make the pilgrimage even more special this year. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh, on Saturday, had extended a welcome to devotees from all over to the shrine in Garhwal Himalayas. He had assured that all arrangements like electricity, water, health and safety have been ensured on the trek route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath.

Authorities have also assured that there are doctors available at every kilometer in the trek and that adequate lodgings have been provided for pilgrims.

This year, there has been an emphasis on enriching the experience of pilgrims who can now look forward to features like a daily laser show on Lord Shiva.

Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines have already been reopened while the gates of Badrinath will be reopened on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)