Keep radio active and vibrant: PM on World Radio Day
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 11:01
New Delhi: Radio is a wonderful way to interact and those working in this industry should keep the medium active and vibrant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occassion of World Radio Day today.
The Prime Minister extended his greetings to all radio lovers and to those working in the industry.
"Greetings on World Radio Day. I congratulate all radio lovers and those who work in the radio industry and keep the medium active and vibrant.
"Radio is a wonderful way to interact, learn and communicate. My own Mann Ki Baat experience has connected me with people across India," Modi said on Twitter.
All episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly address on radio, can be heard at -- narendramodi.In/mann-ki-baat, the Prime Minister said.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 11:01
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People waive BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video